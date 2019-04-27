Dr. Albert G. Saloom, M.D., of Bullskin Township, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg, with his loving wife and family by his side. Albert was 90 years old, born on Feb. 21, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late George and Isabelle Karfelt Saloom. He was a 1947 graduate of Ramsey High School, a 1951 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and a 1956 graduate of the American University of Beirut Medical School, Lebanon. Albert was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Army Reserves, attaining the rank of colonel upon discharge. Prior to discharge, he was commander of the 339th General Hospital, based in Pittsburgh. Albert was also a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and attained the rank of brigadier general at retirement. In 1960, he established his medical practice in Scottdale, retiring on May 10, 2010, and for 40 years of that time, he served as school physician for the Southmoreland School District. He was a member of St. Michael's Christian Orthodox Church, Greensburg. He served on the board of directors of the Scottdale Bank and Trust, as well as a board member of Frick and Westmoreland hospitals. He was a charter member of the Pleasant Valley Lions Club and a charter member and organizer of the Hexiburg Hunt Club. "Doc" loved the outdoors, especially when the sun was shining, and could spend an entire day there listening to music, another love. He loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends at his cabin and also liked to tell a good joke. Surviving are his wife, Gloria Kondrich Saloom, with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage this year; children, Tammy Mignanelli (Samuel) of Beaver, G. Thomas Saloom (Mary) of Champion, Dr. A. Timothy Saloom (Lisa) of Acme, and Teresa Saloom, Ph.D., of Chiefland, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother, Eugene G. Saloom (Nancy) of Mt. Pleasant; sisters in-law, Marlene Saloom and Candy Kelly (Joe); and brother-in-law, Leon Mowry. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his stillborn daughter, Tracy; and his brother and sisters, Joseph Saloom, Effie Trogdon and Charlotte Mowry. The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Gall for the wonderful care Albert received and the employees of Hempfield Manor for the kindness and vigilant care of their husband and father. No words can express the home care given by Paula Shoemaker, Paige Sirianni and Paula Harvey, but the family will try by saying thank you. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Albert's funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Christian Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, with archpriest John Nosal officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Internment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies and will be private. Memorial prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Albert may be made to St. Michael's Christian Orthodox Church. Please visit Albert's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.