Albert M. Yuhouse, 86, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), died Sunday evening, July 28, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, while being surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Southwest, the son of the late Joseph F. and Rosella Seich Yuhouse, who died May 9, 1967, and January 13, 1966, respectively.
Albert was a longtime member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.
He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School, Class of 1951. He was a retired steel worker, having worked in the melting shop of Latrobe Steel for more than 47 years.
Al was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Albert was a loving father to his children, grandfather, and brother to his family. He enjoyed boating on the Yough Lake with his family for many years, hunting, and fishing, and was very skilled in carpentry and wood-working.
Albert was an honorable and kind man who loved his family and was loved in return. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Albert is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Kimberly A. Jaynes and husband Bruce of Connellsville, and Albert M. Yuhouse Jr. and wife Lynn of Irwin; his grandchildren, Jonathan Yuhouse and Amy Lynn Yuhouse, both of Irwin, Madeline Jaynes of Pittsburgh, and Mason Jaynes of Connellsville; his two brothers, Andrew P. Yuhouse of Mt. Pleasant and Julius Yuhouse of Hunker; and his canine companion, his loving poodle, Jaxon.
In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Frances C. Zucco Yuhouse (April 24, 2001); brothers, Joseph Yuhouse (Jan. 2, 1984), John Yuhouse (March 22, 1991), Steve Yuhouse (April 24, 2012), and Louis Yuhouse (June 4, 2014); sister, Ethel M. Hileman (Aug. 31, 2007); and six sisters-inlaw, Sara Yuhouse, Virginia Kovach Yuhouse, Loretta Glowacki Yuhouse, Sidonie Yuhaz, Annette Leasure Yuhouse, and Virginia Hood Yuhouse.
Friends and family are cordially invited from 2-8 Wednesday and 2-8 p.m. Thursday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Parting Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with his funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Daniel Mahoney, Administrator, as Celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville, with full military honors accorded at the mausoleum by the Southmoreland Veterans Association Honor Guard.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 in Albert's memory.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the nurses at UPMC Shadyside Hospital for the exemplary care and compassion they showed to Albert and his family during his stay.
