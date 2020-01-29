Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Albert W. Brooks Jr.

Albert "AB" W. Brooks Jr., 92, of Dunbar, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home.

He was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Dunbar, son of Albert W. Brooks Sr. and Louquilla Hiles Brooks.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving are his nieces and nephews.

Albert was predeceased by his parents; brothers and sisters, Viola Hughes, Raymond Brooks, Arthur Brooks, Clara Wingrove, Faye Hall, Gladys Basinger and Wisteria Beal. He was the last member of his immediate family.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, Pa.

Services will be held in the funeral home, at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Amvets Post 103 Honor Guard following the service.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery, Dunbar.

