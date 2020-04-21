|
Alberta Ann Fritsky Everitt, 80, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Florence Alberta Robaugh Fritsky Sr.
In her early years, Alberta worked for the former Anchor Hocking glass plant in South Connellsville. She then went on to work as a sales clerk for the G.C. Murphy Co. and later Ames department store. Alberta was an active member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Connellsville and served on the church council as recording secretary and watched children in the church nursery for many years.
Alberta will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her children, Sandra L. Walker of Nazareth, Richard L. Cossell Jr. of Connellsville, and Domnick J. Virgillo and wife Tracy of Dunbar; her grandchildren, Richard Cossell III (Kim), Mandy Walker (Markus), Domnick Virgillo Jr.(Alyssa), Samantha Virgillo (Tyler), Andrew Cossell (Madalyn), and Haley Cossell; her great-grandchildren, Freyan Cossell and Kobe Geary; her sister, Mary Jean Harris of Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alberta was predeceased by her first husband, Richard L. Cossell Sr.; her second husband, Patsy Virgillo Sr.; and her third husband, Jack Everitt; her son, Patsy Raymond Virgillo Jr.; her brother, John Fritsky Jr.; and her sisters, Nancy J. (Borris) Fritsky and Dian Homer.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, with the Rev. Kerri Clark officiating.
Private committal will be in the Scottdale Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 126 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Alberta A. Everitt.
