|
Alberta Florence Shal (nee Liston), 95, born Jan. 22, 1924, to the late Albert Liston and Sara Liston Steele, passed peacefully at home Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She is survived by loving daughters and sons, Mary Weinland, Deb Nogle, Joseph L. Shal Jr., Ruth (Mike) Bell, Jeannie (Dani) Trinetti, and David (Jill) Shal; son-inlaw, Howard Held; cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Kate) Weinland, Elizabeth Weinland, Justin (Angela) Nogle, Stephanie Nogle, Stephen (Melissa) Held, Richard Held, Amanda Bell, Katie Bell, Emily Daunch, T.J. Daunch, Jennifer (Dan) Heider, Laura Shal, Rachel Shal, and Jacob Shal; great-grandchildren, Justice Held, Nicole Held, Joseph Held, Olivia Held, Delaney Burns, Spencer Breeckner, Desiree (Anthony) Brown; many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Liston; beloved husband, Joseph L. Shal Sr.; daughter, Evelyn Held; and son-in-law, John Weinland.
Bertie was a registered nurse who worked for many years as Operating Room Supervisor at St. Ann's Hospital, and as Assistant Director of Nursing at Wexner Heritage House. She was a member and active volunteer at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and served as eucharistic minister. She was cherished and admired by all who knew her for her wisdom, strength, courage, serenity, wonderful sense of humor, and selfless devotion to her family and dear friends.
Friends and loved ones may visit with her family from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Road, Columbus, OH 43227.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, OH 43137, immediately following the Mass.
Special thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice and her many caregivers.
