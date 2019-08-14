|
Alexander James Grant Ader, 25, of Connellsville, died Monday, Aug.12, 2019, in Highlands Hospital.
He was born June 1, 1994, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Billie Jo Long of Double Springs, Ala.
In addition to his mother, Alexander is survived by two brothers, William Long and fiancée Kate of Connellsville, and Tavin Brown and wife Autumn; two sisters, Courtney Ader and partner Zack of Connellsville, and Tabatha Fitzgerald and husband Jim of Uniontown; maternal grandmother, Cindy Long of Connellsville; godmother, Lori Oaks of Aliquippa; great-grandmother, Elsie Hall of Connellsville; nieces and nephews, Taleah Hope Fitzgerald, Catheena Elizabeth Jo Long, Mackenzie, William Anthony Lee Long, Jamil Richard Fitzgerald, Jaceeon James Fitzgerald, and Tavin Jr. and Torin Brown; godbrothers, Anthony, Zay, and Dre; and numerous other aunts and uncles and cousins.
Alexander was predeceased by his grandfather, William V. Long Jr.; and two nieces, Persephonie Rose Long and Jennifer Ann Marie Long.
Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Friday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Robert Allison officiating.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.