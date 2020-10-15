Alice Mae Nebraska, 90, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Dunbar, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side Oct. 10, 2020, after a short illness.

Alice was born July 13, 1930, in Dunbar, to Ray and Fern Shoemaker.

She spent her younger school years going to a one-room schoolhouse and then graduating from Dunbar Township High School in 1947. She married Donald Nebraska on Nov. 27, 1954, in Dunbar. Alice worked at Anchor Cap in South Connellsville for seven years before becoming a full-time mom and homemaker. After many years of raising her family, she enjoyed working at Good Will Industries and at Walmart, where she made many friends. After her working years, Alice and her husband moved to Iowa to be near all her family and grandchildren. Alice enjoyed being with her family and traveling with her husband over the years. Alice was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion, Iowa.

Alice is survived by her five children, Dennis (Corinne) Nebraska of Marion, Iowa, Dwight (Shawnee) Nebraska of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Roberta Caris (Robert) of Iowa City, Iowa, Darrin (Sherri) Nebraska of Marion, Iowa, and Daryl (Christina) Nebraska of Marengo, Iowa; brothers, Edward Ray (Arlene) Shoemaker and Gary (Janet) Shoemaker of Dunbar; sister, Carol Lambie of Connellsville; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Shoemaker of Connellsville. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren, Douglas Nebraska, Christopher (Rosetta) Nebraska, Jennifer (David) Tiede, Adam (Krista) and Jordan Nebraska, Caitlin and Lauren Caris, Nathan and Shane Nebraska, and Joshua, Jeremy, Jonathan and Joseph Nebraska; 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gage, Lexis and Vinnie Nebraska, Isla and Jack Tiede, and Luca, Bianca, Milania, Frank and Reid Nebraska; and many loved nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Donald Robert Nebraska; parents, Ray and Fern Shoemaker; brothers, Melvin and Joshua (J.C.) Shoemaker; brothers-in-law, Thomas and James Nebraska; brother-inlaw, Mark Lambie; and sisters in-law, Delores Nebraska, Elizabeth Shoemaker and Patricia Lowman.

The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private family services will be at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Vicki Standley will officiate.

Entombment will follow services at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A livestream of the service can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49029140.

The family wishes to thank the Iowa City Visiting Nurses Association and all of the staff at Iowa City Hospice for their care, support and kindness.

Memorials may be made in Alice's name to Iowa City Hospice, Iowa City, Iowa.

Please share a message or memory of Alice for the Nebraska family on our web page at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.