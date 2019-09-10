|
Allan C. "Nick" Nicholson, 73, of Scottdale, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He was born July 8, 1946, in Austin, Texas, a son of the late Ewing and Ella Marie (Pryor) Nicholson.
Nick was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
Nick retired from U.S. Steel Clairton Works and was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Scottdale, where he volunteered for various church activities. He enjoyed hunting and golfing and was also a volunteer for the Scottdale Picnic in the Park.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen J. (Keller) Nicholson; his children, Robb Nicholson (Paula), Denise Sultzer (Bill), Jeffrey Corley, Lisa Reed (Randall), and Suzanne Stafford (Jeff); 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Geraldine Basinger, Ruth Eicher (Juke), Ewing Nicholson Jr., Loretta Biler, and LaVaughn Jaynes; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Nick's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the First Assembly of God Church, 321 Jennings Ave., Scottdale, with Pastor Rebecca Luker officiating. Everyone, please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery with military honors.
