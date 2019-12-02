Home

Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Allen J. Kujawa

Allen J. Kujawa Obituary

Allen Joseph Kujawa, 71, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph and Margaret E. Rotto Kujawa.

Allen is survived by his loving sons, Jason A. Kujawa and girlfriend Erica Hoak of Connellsville, Justin J. Kujawa and girlfriend Sasha McFeaters of Jeannette, and loving daughter, Dawn Wilhelm and husband Gordon of Upper Tyrone Township; and two adoring grandsons, Angelo and Vincenzo Kujawa both of Connellsville.

Allen was a graduate of Connellsville High School, class of 1966. Following graduation, Allen served in the U.S. Army, Heavy Arterially Unit, in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Military Merit Medal and attained the rank of Spec/5.

Allen was a retired employee of Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville, serving as caretaker for over 20 years.

He also worked on his family farm for most of his life.

He was a former member of the , and member of the National Rifle Association. He was also known for his love of hunting on the farm.

A private visitation for Allen's family will be held in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. The Scottdale and Everson Veterans Association Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Allen's final arrangements have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc. 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

