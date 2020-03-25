|
Allen Paul Miller Jr., 68, of South Connellsville, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born July 21, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Allen P. Sr. and Cora Saxon Miller.
Allen graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1969. He entered the U.S. Army shortly after graduation, where he was in the 1st Calvary Division Infantry Battle during the Vietnam War. He was wounded in action, and he received the Purple Heart. After healing from injuries, Allen attended Dean Tech, where he received his certificate in electronics. He worked for Anchor Hocking Glass for 35 years. He then attended ITT Tech and received his certificate in HVAC.
He was a lifetime member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club and the Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Allen is survived by his stepson, Rick Richter and his wife Sara of Carnegie; one sister, Cora McCormick and her husband Dutzie of Grove City; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Borris and Norma Spaugy and her husband Harold; nieces and nephews, Tammy and David Boris, Ronnie and Natalie Eutsey, Wendy and Joe Wilson, Jessie and Debbie Eutsey, Lisa and Bob Angelo, Christopher and Rachel McCormick, Mike and Julie McCormick, Billy and Allie McCormick, Sheli and Shaun Garrity, Mike Borris, Harold and Chrissy Spaugy and Amanda and James Blackburn; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Devan and Brianna Angelo, Ryan and Jenna Kuntz and their children, Cameron, Elijah, Joshua and Alicea, Bobby Angelo, Brett Boris and his wife Natalie and their son Ryleigh, Tre Garrity and Michael Borris.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ruth E. Morrison Miller; two sisters, Charlene Arision and Carol Eutsey; and a nephew, Jerry Borris.
Due to the COVID-19 national emergency, there will no public viewing or services.
Interment will be Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to their special friends, the Canada family for their care and concern of Allen during his illness.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.