Allen Richard Renze, 69, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

He was born March 8, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Alphonse and Virginia (Trusio).

Allen attended Central Fellowship Church, where he taught children's church and gave children sermons (which he loved). Allen also loved gardening. Allen worked for Crown Cork and Seal for many years, up until his retirement. He then went to work for Colborn Bus Lines as a school van driver. When not working, Allen enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Allen is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sally Eileen (Butler) Renze; a daughter, Stephanie Renze Bigley and husband Steve Bennett; two sons, Joseph Renze and wife Amy, and Matt Renze and wife Sherry; six grandchildren, Robbie Bigley, Kyle Bigley and wife Tonya, Hope Bigley, Alex Renze, Zach Renze, and Holly Renze; one great-granddaughter, Mia Bigley; two brothers, Robert Renze and wife Patty, and David Renze; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Lorie Ann Huff and husband Todd and their son DJ.

In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by a sister, Judith Renze.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

