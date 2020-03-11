|
Allowine Luczki Marinucci, 90, formerly of Scottdale, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Hospital.
She was born May 13, 1929, in Everson, the daughter of the late Adam and Tille Mandarish Luczka.
Allowine was a longtime and faithful member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale.
She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her family.
She was the last surviving member of her family.
Allowine is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted son, with whom she resided, Michael A. Marinucci and wife Phyllis of Manassas, Va.; and her grandchildren, Bonnie and Christopher Marinucci.
In addition to her parents, Allowine was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic J. Marinucci (Dec. 15, 2008); two sisters, Pauline Pavelosky (Sept. 24, 1997) and Elizabeth Yezek (Sept. 14, 1978); and five brothers, Edward Luczki (June 6, 1979), Henry Luczki (March 7, 2001), Steve Luczka (June10, 1992), Joe Luczka (Oct. 14, 2003) and Benard Luczka (May 25, 2011).
Family and friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a Parastas Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A Panachida Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Divine Liturgy to be intoned at 10 a.m. in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale, with her pastor, the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk, as Celebrant.
Committal services and interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
The funeral home doors will be locked between visitation hours.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send flowers, send an online condolence, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.