|
Alvera M. Long, 87, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, with her loving grandson at her side.
She was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Dunbar Township, a daughter of the late Frank A. and Rose Marie (D'Andrea) Ross.
The fifth of 10 children, she grew up in Dunbar Township. She lived most of her life in Dunbar Township and loved her guitar and music, family and friends, her beautiful garden of flowers, and her grandbabies. She was a member of Saint Rita's RC Church and St. Rita Christian Mothers. Alvera was one of the original female members of Saint Rita's choir when it changed from male-only.
Alvera is survived by her loving sisters, Jane M. Nicholson of Uniontown and Rita M. Molinaro of Connellsville; and brothers, Joseph Ross, Terry Ross and wife Sharon and Frank Ross, all of Dunbar; son, Michael Long of Latrobe; grandson, Emerson "Ted" Long III and wife Tara; granddaughter, Christy Long of Coraopolis; and six great-grandchildren, Teddy, Andrew, Joshua and Daniel Long of Dawson, and Diallo and Dont'e Bryant of Coraopolis.
In addition to her parents, Alvera was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony "Hank", Louis, John, and Rocco "Rocky" Ross; son, Emerson Long Jr.; ex-husband,
Emerson Long Sr.; and grandson, Michael "Bubby" Long.
We would like to thank those family members and friends who took time over the past several years to sit with her, care for her and keep her company.
Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
Members of St. Rita Christian Mothers will hold a ritual at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.