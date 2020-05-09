Andrew J. Spinella, 64, of Mt. Pleasant Road, Scottdale, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.Due to the strict guidelines for COVID-19 we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private family visitation will be held in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.Interment will follow in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 9, 2020.