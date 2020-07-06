1/
Andrew R. Cooper
1937 - 2020
Andrew R. "Andy" Cooper, 82, of Connellsville, formerly of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1937, in Dunbar, a son of the late Archie D. Sr. and Catherine Hajduk Cooper.

Andy was formerly employed by Action Oil and Crocetti Excavating of Dunbar.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting with his brothers. Andy was a life member of Dunbar Fire Department. He was liked by everyone and enjoyed being around people.

Andy is survived by his loving family, including brothers, Archie D Cooper Jr., Thomas J Cooper and wife Dorothy and Paul Cooper and companion Sherry, all of Connellsville; and two sisters, Jane Means and Tina Frederick and husband Rod, all of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, Andy was predeceased by three sisters, Elma Davis, Mary Catherine Cooper and Mildred Franks; and a brother, John L. Cooper.

Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Monday, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
04:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
