|
|
Andrew W. "Andy" Johnston Sr., 39, of Connellsville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was born Jan. 10, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of William A. and Mildred M. (Shroyer) Johnston Sr.
Andy was employed by Seven Springs Mountain Resort as a chef. When not working or spending time with his family, Andy enjoyed raising dogs.
In addition to his parents, Andy is survived by two sons, Andrew W. "Andy" Johnston Jr. and James A. "Jamie" Johnston; a daughter, AnnaLee "Anna" Johnston; a brother, William Johnston Jr.; and two nephews, Christian B. and Dillon W. Johnston.
Andy was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, James A. and Evelyn Johnston; and maternal grandparents, Jackson and Rosetta Bowers.
Due to the COVID-19 global emergency, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.