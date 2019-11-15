|
|
Angela (Basile) Brooks, 88, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Eicher's Personal Care Home, Normalville.
She was born Feb. 9, 1931, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Angelo and Rose (Palladino) Basile.
Angela graduated from Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1949.
Throughout her life, Angela was a loving homemaker to her family. She was Catholic by faith.
Angela is survived by her children, Donald Brooks and wife Beverly of Somerset, William Brooks and wife Linda of Connellsville, and Dawn Ambrosini of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter-in-law, Kim Brooks of Connellsville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Dolores Petratus of Rices Landing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald D. Brooks (1998); her two sons, Ricky A. Brooks and Barry Brooks; daughter in-law, Toni Brooks; one brother in infancy; and three sisters, Adeline Brink, Virginia Zinsky and Ann Sherrick.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St. Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of the funeral service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.