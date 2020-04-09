|
Angeline "Ange" Grego, 93, of Scottdale, formerly of Vanderbilt, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 22, 1926, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Antonio and Giovanna (Grande) Orlando.
Angeline was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church and Immaculate Conception RC Church. Ange was a beautician with her sisters, Mary and Rose; she also worked at her brothers' store, Orlando's Grocery Store, in Vanderbilt. Ange was a great seamstress and sewed clothes for her daughter Valerie, school plays and her Barbie dolls. Ange and her sister Mary started a library at Dawson Vanderbilt School, where they held many rummage and bake sales to buy books for the library. She enjoyed making origami cranes (the symbol or hope and healing for people enduring challenging times).
Ange enjoyed spending time with her family: mom and daughter shopping adventures, like the one day there was snow and ice and we got to the mall, she got out of my car, and I said, Where are you?" She was under the car! She slid on ice and black ash. We dusted her off and shopped all day.
Ange enjoyed her outings with her son and daughter-inlaw and our famous picnics. We had wonderful outings.
Ange was also a fabulous cook. She had many Thanksgiving dinners with extended family at her home.
Ange so enjoyed taking care of all the birds and our many pets, especially our amazing dog, Spotty, who climbed trees. She visited her family on daily walks. Ange had a beautiful rose garden and loved cosmos.
Ange and her late husband, Michael "Mickey" Grego, had a beautiful marriage of 67 years. They experienced true love and happiness together. The staff at Frick Hospital called them "The Notebook" in reference to the movie. Mickey and Ange had many hospital stays in the same room.
Ange is survived by her daughter, Valerie Grego of Scottdale; daughter-in-law, Cindy Grego of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Ange was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Ange was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Michael "Mickey" Grego (2018); a son, Michael D. Grego; four brothers, Joseph, Frank, Eddie, and Patsy Orlando; and three sisters, Jenny Orlando, Mary Rulli, and Rose Orlando.
Ange's family would like to give a special thank you to Amber House "Angels" (she loves you all) at Harmon House, Frick, and Latrobe Specialty Care hospitals.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Ange's family will hold a memorial service for friends at a later date.
