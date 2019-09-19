|
Angelo Joseph Crocetti, 87, of Morrell, passed away peacefully at his home after a valiant battle with Myasthenia Gravis.
Angelo was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Dunbar, a son of the late Giovanni and Genevive (Picconi) Crocetti.
Angelo graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1950. Angelo served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Angelo was past president and lifetime member of Morrell V.F.D. He was also a member of Ridgeview Grange and a past scout leader. Angelo was caretaker of the Morrell Honor Roll for many years. He worked for Connellsville Corporation for many years. Angelo then went to work for and retire from PennDOT. Following his retirement, Angelo worked for his brother at Action Oil and Speedy Meedy's.
Angelo is survived by his loving wife of 62 years (Sept. 21, 1957), Donna (Trimbath) Crocetti; a son, Michael Angelo Crocetti and wife Sandra of Morrell; two daughters, Michele Schott and husband Ed of Columbus, Ohio, and Melissa Solomon and husband Craig of Overland Park, Kan.; loving grandchildren, Mario Angelo Crocetti and wife Emily, Gino Michael Crocetti and companion Morgan, Jennie Schott and fiancé Kyle, Madisyn Schott, and Abigail, Michael, and Rachel
Solomon; three brothers, Emedio, John, and Anthony Crocetti; five sisters, Elvira Maglicco, Eleanor Hoyng, Geraldine Corrado, Loretta Perri, and Eugenia Horwatt; and many loving brothers-inlaw and sisters-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Angelo was predeceased by two sisters, Theresa Jaworski and Virginia Gorelli.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. The time of service for Saturday is to be announced.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Nicholson Cancer Fund, 2511 Springfield Pike, Connellsville, PA 15425.
