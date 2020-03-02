|
Anita Joan (Bradley) Herrington, 86, of Connellsville, died Feb. 28, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh with her loving family at her side.
Joan was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John G. Bradley Sr. and Gladys (Hough) Bradley.
She was a graduate of Connellsville High School, class of 1951, where she played in the band and sang in the chorus. Joan married Leonidas B. Herrington Jr. on Aug. 18, 1957, at Otterbein EUB Church in Connellsville. She worked 13 years at Bell Telephone before starting her family. She later worked many years at the JC Penny outlet at Thrift Drug in Connellsville. Joan was a longtime member of Hickory Square United Methodist Church in Connellsville, where she sang in the church choir, was a trustee, member of the church council and treasurer.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Lonnie, in 2002; her son, Lonnie Mark Herrington in 2009; her brother, John G. Bradley Jr.; and her sisters, Betty Vasselo and Ruth Clevenger.
Joan is survived by her son, Bradley Herrington (wife Tami) of Greensburg; daughter, Amy Foster (husband Frank) of Connellsville; beloved grandson, Bruce Foster; sister, Margaret (Winnie) Wise of New Eagle; sister-in-law, Shirley McElhaney of South Connellsville; and faithful canine companion, Sparky.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Hickory Square United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Nagy officiating. Interment will be in the Cochran Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Mouhanad Al Fakih, M.D., Jamie Nedrow RN from Abby Health Care and the entire staff at UPMC Shadyside Hospital for their care of Joan.
