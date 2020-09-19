Anita J. Kelsey, 79, of Normalville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Eicher's Personal Care Home.

Anita was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Dunbar, the daughter of the late Robert and Rose Madora Bereiter.

She was a 1959 graduate of Connellsville High School and a former member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant. She was formerly employed by Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant as a nursing assistant.

Surviving is her son, Earl E. Geary Jr. of Chula Vista, Calif.; grandsons, Joel and Jadon Geary; and granddaughter, Eliya Geary.

In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Colbert and Bernadette Adams.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Green Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Connellsville.

Please visit Anita's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.