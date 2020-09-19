1/
Anita J. Kelsey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anita J. Kelsey, 79, of Normalville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Eicher's Personal Care Home.

Anita was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Dunbar, the daughter of the late Robert and Rose Madora Bereiter.

She was a 1959 graduate of Connellsville High School and a former member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant. She was formerly employed by Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant as a nursing assistant.

Surviving is her son, Earl E. Geary Jr. of Chula Vista, Calif.; grandsons, Joel and Jadon Geary; and granddaughter, Eliya Geary.

In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Colbert and Bernadette Adams.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Green Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Connellsville.

Please visit Anita's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Interment
Green Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saloom-Rega Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved