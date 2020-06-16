Anita Zentarsky
Anita Zentarsky, 80, of Dunbar Twp., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh from complications after undergoing surgery on June 1, 2020.

Anita was born May 27, 1940, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Madeline (Conte) Manzella.

She was a 1958 Connellsville High School graduate and a 1961 Mercy School of Nursing graduate. Anita worked at Uniontown Hospital, Highlands Hospital (previously Connellsville State Hospital) where she was the charge nurse in the nursery), McKeesport Hospital and Frick Hospital.

Anita enjoyed being a wife, a mother, reading crime novels and doing search-a-word puzzles.

Anita is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edmond whom she married on Oct. 15, 1966, at St. Rita RC Church; a son, David Zentarsky and companion Cindy Young of Scottdale; a sister, Mary (Midge) Mongell of Connellsville; a brother, Nick Manzella Jr. of Connellsville; one uncle, Tony Johnson of Uniontown; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, George and Marie Conte, who raised Anita from the age of two; her oldest sister, Rose Marie Sholtis; a special aunt, Josie Flynn, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724-628- 9033) from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist RC Church.

Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Anita's family requests donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

To sign the online guest registry, visit the website at www.martuccifuneralhome com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 16, 2020.
