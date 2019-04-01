Ann M. Bereiter, 92, of Connellsville, died Sunday March 31, 2019 at her home.

She was born Aug. 26, 1926 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Charles J. and Kathryn E. Zurawski Bailey.

Ann was a graduate of the former Immaculate Conception High School and received her associate's degree from Penn State Fayette.

She was the founder and operator of Fayette Professional Services, and she took great pride in all of the businesses that she founded and managed.

Among Ann's joys in life were her family, her home and garden, her travels, work and the love and support of her two dear friends Bea Jarbeck Burk and Chris Guty.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn Blackstone and her husband Harold of Adamstown, Md., Jane Carbonara and her partner Carl Elder of Connellsville, and Susan Bailey and her husband Ellis of Randolph, NJ.; two grandchildren, Robert Blackstone and his wife Marcie, and Kristen Banks and her husband John; one great-grandchild, Thomas Blackstone; and two brothers, George "Skip" Bailey and his wife Eleanor of Connellsville, and Thomas Bailey and his wife Janice of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by her husband Robert J. Bereiter; a sister, Mary Scarry; and a brother, James Bailey.

At Ann's request, she wishes to acknowledge her honorary pallbearers that will include Ellis Bailey, Harold Blackstone, Bob Blackstone, Carl Elder, Chris Guty, Kristen Banks, Bea Jarbeck-Burk, and Joseph Bailey.

Friends will be received from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with her late husband Bob.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the in memory of Ann's late husband Robert J. Bereiter.

