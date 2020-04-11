|
Ann P. Smoczynski Miller, 67, of Champion (Indian Head), passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 4, 1952, in Belmar, N.J., a daughter of the late Albert and Agnes Lawless Smoczynski.
Ann was a graduate of St. Rose High School in Belmar, N.J., and a graduate of Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.
Ann is survived by her children, Adam Zevoteck of Indian Head, Amy Zevoteck of Gulfport, Miss., Anthony Zevoteck and fiancee Jessica Graft of Connellsville, and Matthew Zevoteck of Indian Head; her brother, Alan Smoke of Florida; her sisters, Carol Smoczynski of New Orleans, La., Jean Smoczynski of Daytona Beach, Fla., Elaine Smoczynski of Rutherford, N.J., and Linda Robinson of Aberdeen, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Miller on March 4, 2015.
At the family's request, there will be no public viewing or service.
Donations may be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, in memory of Ann P. Miller.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.
