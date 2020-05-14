Ann Elizabeth Kestner Matthews passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 93.Born Oct. 10, 1926, in Connellsville to the late John and Jessie Brooks Kestner, Ann grew up along with her twin siblings, late brother John (Sonia) and late sister Jean (Foster Hawk), in a loving family with strong Christian beliefs and faith.Ann married the love of her life, Charles "Ray" Matthews, on June 30, 1951. They settled in Boardman, Ohio, in 1954, and soon after, their son Mark Raymond Matthews was born. In 1978, a job promotion took them to Dallas, Texas, where they lived for 32 years. In 2009, Ann and Ray moved to the Fairlawn Retirement Community in Archbold, Ohio, to be closer to their family.Ann was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Boardman, Ohio, and also in Dallas, Texas. She served as church receptionist for 17 years in her Dallas church, where she became kind of a second grandma to the children who attended school there. Ann especially enjoyed and cherished the extended and closer time she was able to spend with each of their four grandchildren, saying, "God was gracious to grant me the privilege and time to do this."Ann is survived by her son, Mark Matthews (Ruth Giffin Matthews); and grandchildren, Clayton Matthews (Hannah Wright Matthews), Christopher Matthews (Abigail Mason), Alexander Matthews, and Kelly Matthews.A small family gathering was held Wednesday, May 13, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store