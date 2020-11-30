Anna J. Szczygiel, 93, of Everson, passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, 2020, in Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born April 19, 1927, in Everson, the daughter of the late Michael and Agnes Swalec Szczygiel.

Anna was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson.

She was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1945 and also a graduated from Penn State University. Anna was a former employee of Anchor Hocking Cap Division, South Connellsville. She was employed as a postal worker for the Everson Post Office, as well as Greensburg. In 1985, she retired from Scottdale Post Office as a supervisor with 37 years' service.

She served the Everson Borough Council from 1989 and was the first woman to serve on council. While on council, she served as vice president.

Since 1991, she served as a tax volunteer for the IRS at WCCC.

Anna was the last surviving member of her family.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by: her siblings, Katherine Brzezinsky, Walter Szczygiel, Mary Szczygiel, Thomas Szczygiel, Rose Kacala, Agnes Pieszak, and Joseph, Stanley and John Szczygiel.

Anna's family cordially invites friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant.

EVERYONE, PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE FUNERAL HOME, AND WE ASK THAT YOU PLEASE USE SOCIAL DISTANCING.

