Anna Mae Urie, 75, of Morrell, Dunbar Township, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.
She was born May 24, 1944, in Dunbar Township, a daughter of the late John and Bonnie (Mains) Zurick Sr.
Anna Mae was Baptist by faith. She was a homemaker most of her life.
Anna Mae is survived by her husband of 57 years, Cyrus "Gene" Urie Sr. Anna married her beloved "Soldier Boy" March 13, 1962, and together, they lived in Munich, Germany, for two years during his U.S. Army tour of duty.
She also is survived by a daughter, Lisa Groft (William) of Mt. Pleasant and their children, William Jr. and Laura; three sons, Cyrus Urie Jr. of Scottdale and his children, Whitney, Savannah, Chelsea, and Ethan, William Urie of Mechanicsville, Va., and his children, Madison, Will Jr., and Nicholas, and Matthew Urie (Janae) of Connellsville and their children, Abby and Matthew Jr.; one brother, John Zurick Jr. (Bonnie) of Dunbar; and two sisters, Caroline Tressler (Trevor) of Connellsville, and Elda Dodrill (Ernest) of Dunbar.
In addition to her parents, Anna Mae was predeceased by three brothers and a sister.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be private.
