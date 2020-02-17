|
Anna Mae Kring Myers, 93, of Broadford Road, Connellsville, died Friday evening, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born March 21, 1926, in Owensdale, the daughter of the late Clarence R. and Bertha W. Walker Kring, who died in 1952 and 1970, respectively.
Anna Mae was a life member of Owensdale Methodist Church. She was educated in Scottdale School District and had been employed by the Laurel Group Press of Scottdale with 35 years' service, retiring in 1991. She was an avid gardener and loved to tend to her flower beds at her home and was a social member of the U.M.W.
Anna Mae is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, her loving daughter-in-law, Florence Ponko Myers of Connellsville; her sister, Ethel Benedict of Mt. Pleasant; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Smith Kring of Mt. Pleasant; her brother-in-law, Donnie Lewis of Connellsville; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a very dear friend, Marlene Howells of Scottdale.
In addition to her parents, Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde W. Myers Sr. (March 4, 1979); son, Clyde W. "Muggs" Myers Jr. (Dec. 25, 1992); brothers, Frank, Ralph, Howard, Lester, Harry and Edward Kring; sisters, Goldie Christner, Viola Shipley and Hazel Hetzel; her sisters-in-law, Irene Lewis and Mary Lou Cooper; and brother-in-law, Charles Cooper.
Anna Mae's family will greet friends in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Roy Butt officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery. The funeral home doors will be locked in between visiting hours.
