Anna Mary Palladino, 88, of Springfield, Va., originally of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Piasecki) Palladino.

She was employed through Bell Atlantic for many years as a staff associate before her retirement.

Anna was a member of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and once she moved to Virginia, she became a member of the St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church of Alexandria, Va.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Anna is survived by her loving nephews and nieces and their families.

Anna was preceded in death by her three brothers, Frank Palladino, Paul Palladino, and Charles Palladino; and her sister, Elizabeth Shevetz.

Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Committal will follow at St. Rita Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.

In following with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, Anna's family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed during visitation and the funeral services.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.