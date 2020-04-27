Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Anna Pearl White Obituary

Anna Pearl Berkshire King White, 86, of Vanderbilt, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was born December 10, 1933, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Stella Richey Berkshire.

Her true calling was with the Albert Gallatin Hospice. She worked with the Forest Fire Fighters, Howard Johnson's, Holiday Inn, TA Nelson Bus Lines, Volkswagen and Albert Gallatin Nurses as a CNA and hospice volunteer.

She was married to William A. King and then to A.J. White.

Surviving are four sons, Bill and wife Deb of Maine, Jasper of Ligonier, Raymond and wife Stephanie of Virgin Run and Duane of Vanderbilt; one daughter, Cindy King Toman of Vanderbilt; her grandchildren, Ryan, Claire, Bill, Rachel, Traycee, Kalub, Annie, Aaron, Nathan, Heather and Eric; her great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband A.J. White; son, Mark A. King; her brothers, Warren, Clarence, Norman, Carl and David.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private for the immediate family with interment in the Cochran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to one of Anna's favorite charities: Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital or to the Easter Seals in memory of Anna Pearl White.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

