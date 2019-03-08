Anna T. "Annie" (Lukacs) Kolar, 92, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, with them by her side.

She was born on June 3, 1926, in Masontown, daughter of the late John Lukacs Sr. and Anna (Nasko) Lukacs.

Anna was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown (formerly All Saints) Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Eleanor Lukacs; and brothers, John Lukacs Jr., Emil Lucas, William Lukacs, and Ernest Lukacs.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved daughter, Eleanorann Kolar Miller and husband Bruce W. Miller. She also is survived by her grandpup, Zsa Zsa; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. today and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the time of Prayers of Transfer, at the Terravecchia Home for Funerals, Inc., 515 N. Main St., Masontown. The funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish Roman

Catholic Church, 101 S. Washington St., Masontown, with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant.

Interment will be held in St Agnes Cemetery, Leckrone.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Connellsville Area High School Bible Club, 201 Falcon Drive, Connellsville, PA 15425, or the Jace Luczka Scholarship Fund, c/o Somerset Trust, 901 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425.

