Anne Lillian Clemmer of Bethesda, Md., 63, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, after losing the battle against pancreatic cancer, 28 days after the initial discovery of the tumor.
Anne was born in Connellsville, daughter to the late Norman Clemmer (Dec. 1974) and Mary Louise Hickey Clemmer Fiesta.
Anne graduated from Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1974, and received her bachelor's degree from West Virginia University.
Anne's work history includes: candy striper at Connellsville State Hospital (volunteer); G.C. Murphy's during high school; Archie's Pizza in Morgantown, W.Va.; Greensburg Saving and Loan, Connellsville; First Seneca Bank, Pittsburgh; Fannie Mae, Washington, D.C. 1986-2008, when she first retired; Evans, Inc., as a senior business analyst (where she worked at the F.A.A.); and returned to Fannie Mae, 2012-2019, retiring once again.
She also volunteered for the Project Management Institute (PMI) branch in Washington, D.C., of which she was a member.
Anne loved to travel, which included trips to France, Colorado, Canada, Barcelona, Spain, Martha's Vineyard, Caribbean islands, Hawaii (where she rode down a volcano on a bicycle), Italy (with the Clemmer and Fiesta clan), Reykjavik, Iceland (where she rode a snowmobile across a glacier), Australia (snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef), and yearly summer beach vacations at Fenwick Island, Del.
Anne was a great friend to all, a wonderful, caring daughter, and a protective, fantastic sister. She was a voracious reader, dog lover, and music and theater enthusiast.
In addition to her mother, Anne is survived by her sisters, Virginia Clemmer and Mary Clemmer Brady; stepfather, John A. Fiesta; stepbrothers, Richard Fiesta, Jack Fiesta, and William Fiesta and wife Joy and their sons, J.J. and Colby Fiesta.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Norman Clemmer; infant brother, James Patrick Clemmer; grandparents, Dennis and Anna Elizabeth Creedon Hickey and Cecil and Lillian Cooley Clemmer; and her special aunt, Anne Hickey.
Anne's sudden departure from this world has shocked her family and friends, as we mourn the loss of our sweet, gentle, intelligent sister, daughter, and friend.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9-9:30 a.m. Saturday, the time of Prayers of Transfer, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Private inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.
