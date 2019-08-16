|
Anthony "Tony" B. Richter, 73, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Highlands Hospital.
He was born March 29, 1946, in Connellsville, a son of the late Howard R. and Edith (Basile) Richter.
Anthony was a member of St. Rita RC Church. He was an electrician assistant. When not working, Tony enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing.
Tony is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gloria (Ritenour) Richter; two sons, William "Bill" Marshall of Connellsville, and Robert "Ike" Sanner and wife Traci of Normalville; two daughters, Joyce Sanner of Dunbar, and Karen Cooper and husband Carey of South Connellsville; grandchildren, Robert, Larry, and Brittany Sanner, Kristie Bryant and fiancé Sean Goodwin, Corey Minerd, and Bryan Cooper; several great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Roxanna Richter.
In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Larry Richter; two sisters, Arlene Wettgen and Lana Little; and a brother-in-law, Don Wettgen.
Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor James Turnbull officiating.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.