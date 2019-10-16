|
Anthony J. Colatch, 85, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born May 25, 1934, the son of the late Anthony S. and Margaret (Callahan) Colatch.
Anthony was a veteran of the United States Army, where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He was extremely proud of his time in the service.
Once returning from the war, Anthony became employed through Modulus LLC., where he worked as a scaleman for many years.
He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
He was a member of the Sons of Italy 454, the Kosciuszko Club of Mt. Pleasant, F.O.O.E Aerie No. 493, American Legion Post 301, and he was a life member of the Post 21. He was the first Vietnam War veteran to be inducted into both the American Legion Post 301 and the Post 21.
Anthony is survived by his daughter, Kelly Miller and husband Clifford of Connellsville; granddaughter, Madeline (Mineo) Stano of Connellsville; great-grandsons, Anthony Stano and Logan Stitt of Connellsville; sisters, Peggy Farina and husband Ronald of Connellsville and Corinne Luckey of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, the hour of a Blessing Service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Julius Capongpongan as Celebrant.
*If you attend the service and visitation for Anthony, please park in the parking lot across the street from the funeral home and use the front entrance until after 11 a.m.
Committal will immediately follow the Blessing Service at St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville, with military honors held by the Post 21 and American Legion posts 301 and 762.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.