Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita RC Church
Anthony J. Dellavecchia Obituary

Anthony "Tony" James Dellavecchia, 91, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Cherry Tree Care Home, Uniontown.

He was born on May 19, 1927, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frank and Filomena Scotti Dellavecchia.

Tony was a member of St. Rita R.C. Church.

He retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. after 38 years as a mold maker.

Tony enjoyed all sports, gardening, shopping and dining out with his wife and daughter.

He was a WW II Army veteran, having received the WW II victory medal.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Oswald Dellavecchia; a daughter, Anna Maria Dellavecchia at home; a sister, Ann Collette of San Diego,

Calif.; and several neices and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Mongelluzzo, Virginia and Jennie Dellavecchia; and two brothers, Nick and Vincent Dellavecchia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, (724-628-9033). A blessing service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church with Fr. Bob Lubic as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Rita RC cemetery.

To add condolences or sign guestbook, visit the website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

