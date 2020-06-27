Antoinette "Toni" Marie Kuhlman (nee Cellurale), 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long and brave fight with cancer.

Toni was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Lemont Furnace and was preceded in death by her devoted parents, James and Clara Cellurale; as well as brothers, Michael and Terry. Toni and Terry were the best of friends, and his death earlier this year brings the family much peace, knowing that they will be together again.

Toni graduated from Connellsville Area Senior High School in 1971 and spent her stellar career in cash flow management with various industries, including Hilton Hotels, Sysco Foods, Catanzaro/ Reinhart Foods and Performance Foodservice-Presto. Relentless in her quest for perfection in her work, Toni truly gave her all in her career up to the final weeks of her life.

Toni was an amazing cook and loved sharing that talent with many. She would light up at the opportunity to make any occasion more special with her large Italian meals and trays of sweets. Her spirit and generosity was truly one of a kind – vibrant, incredibly hardworking, overflowing with love, and unafraid of being her true self.

Toni is survived by her adoring husband of 42 years, Paul "Jeff" Kuhlman of South Lebanon, Ohio, who dedicated all of his time to making Toni as comfortable as possible during her struggles with cancer, together with their amazing daughters, Tera Winther (John) of Anderson, Ohio, and Clara Kuhlman of South Lebanon, Ohio.

Toni was known as both "Mimi" and "Grammy" to her six grandsons, Jack, Lukas, and Cole Winther; and Charlie, Tommy, and Henry Goosman. She treasured her grandsons and fully embraced every moment with them.

Toni is also survived by sisters, Mary Jane Orazi (John), Frances Miller, Theresa Cardine (William), and brothers James Cellurale (Marilyn), and Albert Cellurale (Kathy); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends whom she considered family.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati or the University of Cincinnati HealthBarrett Cancer Center.