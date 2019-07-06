Antoinette R. (Pastore) Patterson, 98, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Highlands Hospital.

She was born April 21, 1921, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Angelo and Marie (Tasso) Pastore.

Antoinette was formerly a dedicated and loyal member of St. Rita RC Church. Following her marriage to Walter Patterson, she became a member of First Christian Church. Antoinette worked at the former Renzi Cigar Factory, then went to Dollar General in Connellsville. Every Sunday, Antoinette loved cooking authentic Italian meals for her family, her specialties being ravioli, pastia, and brioche.

Antoinette is survived by her daughter, Janie Collins and husband David of Connellsville; grandchildren, David and wife Giovanna and their sons, Thomas and Jonathan, Christopher and wife Tara and their children, Levi and Lily, and Jennifer Clark and her son, Charles Patterson and wife Kathy of Bowie, Md., and their daughter, Kelsey and spouse Josh of Charlotte, N.C., and their son Noah; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchilden; and her niece, Dolores Sherman of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, Antoinette was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Walter Patterson; a grandson, John Clark; a daughter, Barbara Ann Patterson; three brothers, Anthony, Vincent, and Ralph Pastore; and a sister, Filamena "Minnie" Natale.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, with Pastor Chris Stillwell officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

