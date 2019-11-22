|
United States Navy Chief Petty Officer (Retired) Anthony "Tony" A. Fao Sr., 91, of Perryopolis, died Monday evening, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home, with his loving family at his bedside.
He was born March 5, 1928, in Star Junction, a son of Samuel and Rose Perrotta Fao.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Tony A. Fao III; brothers, Joseph E. Fao, John J. Fao, and Pat Fao; and sister, Minnie Fao.
Tony was a member of St. John the Baptist R. C. Church in Perryopolis. He was past president of the church council, remaining there for six years. He assisted in the annual church festival, was a former member of the Pastoral Council, both internal church choirs, Holy Name Society, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, lector, member of Deanery V Diocese of Greensburg, administering communion to the sick at Mon Valley Hospital and conducting communion services at church when called on by the pastor.
Mr. Fao was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1946. Also, he belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Gold Star Post 7023, Perryopolis, past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree, Bishop O'Connor Assembly 921 in Connellsville, past Faithful Navigator and a member of the Color Corps of the K of C, member of the Sons of Italy, Lodge La Marmora 730, Perryopolis, and a member of the Naval Fleet Reserve Association, and the Perryopolis Heritage Society.
After his naval service, he was employed by Winky's Drive-in Restaurant, Bureau of Employment Security, and the Liquor Control Board, Frazier School District, and Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Monessen.
Tony was a veteran of W.W. II, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam, serving with the U. S. Navy and retiring after 20 years of service. He was a recipient of many decorations and citations, including the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, W.W. Medal, Cuban Crisis Medal, American National Defense Medal, and the Middle Lapel Pin. He served aboard various destroyers, overseas bases in the European and African Theaters, and he served as an administrator with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Anna Mary Angelo Fao, his only true companion, whom he met at the age of 25 and married in 1953; children, Joseph (Gail) Fao of State College, Tony (Karen) A. Fao Jr. of Dawson, Bernadette (David) Sobek of Perryopolis, Gina Marie (Jamil) Nahas of Henderson, Nev., and Mary Anne (Mark) Susick of Perryopolis; nine grandchildren, Johnny, Tammy, Kelley, April, Deidra, Dominic, Angela, Olivia, and Ashley; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Connor, Amelia, Cassidy, and Keirsten; sister, Margaret Guess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tony's family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Blair Lowther Funeral Home, 305 Rear Independence St., Perryopolis, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R. C. Church, with Father Efren Ambre as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Members of St. John the Baptist R. C. Church will pray the Rosary at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral Home.
The V.F.W. Gold Star Post 7023 will conduct a funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Knights of Columbus will conduct a funeral memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.