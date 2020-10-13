Archie Victor Johnson of Mill Run, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born in Mill Run on May 8, 1945, son of the late Charles Alvin and Opal King Johnson. Archie was a retired dairy farmer, spending his life dedicated to his family and the farm. He was also employed by L&J Equipment Company. Archie was an avid fan of horse pulls, both as a spectator and participant, in years past. He was also a 32nd degree Freemason of King Solomon's Lodge 346. Archie will be greatly missed but affectionately remembered by his wife of 52 years, Helen Johnson; and his loving family, son Erik Johnson and wife Jennifer of South Connellsville; daughter Heidi Savage and husband Wes of Normalville; the joys of his life, his grandsons Erik Michael Johnson and Steven Savage; his brothers and sister, Janet Steyer of Mill Run, Wayne Johnson and his wife Candy of Normalville, and Richard Johnson and his wife Donna of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews. Archie was a very caring, unselfish, generous, and funny man. He truly treasured his family, especially his grandsons. Archie will be remembered for his incredible heart, spirit, and infectious smile but mostly for his enthusiastic storytelling which will be carried on through his grandson Erik Michael. In addition to his parents, Archie was predeceased by his sons, Steven Johnson and Michael Johnson; his sisters, Alverta King and Thelma Stickel; and his brothers, Paul Johnson and William Johnson. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Friends will also be received Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joseph Wingrove officiating. Interment will follow at Normalville Cemetery. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.