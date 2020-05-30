Arlene Lilley Bryan of Pinellas Park, Fla., went home to be with her Lord on May 13, 2020, at the age of 83.She was born July 21,1936, in Connellsville, the youngest of seven children of John and Anna Lilley.She spent many years in Youngstown, Ohio, raising her four children, Curt, Debbie, Jeff and Lisa, with husband James Richard (Dick) Bryan before the couple moved to Pinellas Park in 1986. Arlene was employed as a bookkeeper at several companies over the years and also ran her own business selling towels and, most recently, craft items she made. She enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan. Arlene was very creative and always had several projects she was working on, including trying new recipes and sewing. She dedicated her life to her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a woman of strong faith and was active in her local church, Camp Freedom Holiness Church, and volunteered in many capacities. She loved entertaining and traveling and was able to enjoy many trips and cruises with her family and friends.She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband, James, of 63 years; sons, Curt (Taurus) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jeff (Marjorie) of Columbus, Ohio; and daughter, Lisa Clark (Greg) of Safety Harbor, Fla. She also leaves grandchildren, Jennifer Bryan, Rachel Jones, Hailey Bryan, and Hannah Bryan; great-grandchild, Autumn Grimes; sister, Marie Wingard; sisters-inlaw, Joanne Hough, Barbara Thatcher (David), and Gwen Pace (Joe); as well as numerous other family members and friends who will cherish her memory.She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Deborah Jones (2014); parents, John and Anna; brother, John (JR) Lilley; and sisters, Leona Bush, Audrey Helms, June Wingrove, and Betty Butler.Arlene will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and smile and how she always put others first. A beautiful soul is never forgotten.Visit taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com for ways to honor Arlene's memory.A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Daily Courier on May 30, 2020.