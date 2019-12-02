|
Arlene P. Richter Argiro, 78, of Breakneck Road, Connellsville, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 19, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Henry R. and Estella M. Lytle Richter.
Arlene was a longtime and faithful member of Breakneck Church of God, Connellsville. There she was a member of the women's church group.
She was graduate of Connellsville High School class of 1957. She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her family.
Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family.
Arlene is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Joseph V. Argiro Sr., whom she married November 20, 1965; her son, Joseph V. "Vinny" Argiro Jr. and wife Vera of Keywest, Fla.; her grandson, Christopher Argiro of Fort Meyers, Fla.; her sisters, Mary Riesner of Connellsville, Shirley Conner of Connellsville, Karen Snyder of Connellsville; her brothers, Domer Richter and wife Martha of Texas, Norman Reed Richter and Karen Lawellen of Connellsville and John Richter and wife Doris of Connellsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Henry and Kenneth Richter.
Arlene's family cordially invites family and friends to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc. 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale, from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Wingrove and Pastor Morgan, co-officiating. Chapel services and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests that memorials be made in Arlene's memory to Breakneck Church of God, 782 Breakneck Rd., Connellsville, PA 15425.
