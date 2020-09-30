Arnold Brinker, 76, of Greensburg (Hempfield Township), passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Arnold was born May 4, 1944, in Normalville, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Bertha Merle (Johnston) Brinker.

Arnold was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He loved his family, was a social butterfly who enjoyed visiting and communicating with family and friends, and had a strong personality.

Arnold loved to sing and make music with his brother Jake. Christian music was his favorite, as he would sing and wait for someone to join in! He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able. In past years, he was a member of the Assembly of God Church and was employed at Babcock Lumber and with Davey Tree Service.

Arnold will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife, Mary (Sedore) Brinker; his three children, Tina, Arnold, and Richard Brinker; his grandchildren, Sheena, Krysta, Dartanyon, Henna, Levi, Desteny, and Desi; his two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Tony; his five sisters, Ruby Levendosky, Roberta Trump, Regina Pritts, Rita Smith, and Annie Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jimmy and Elwood Brinker; and his half-sister and half-brother, Nancy Woorley and Thomas Woorley.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery next to his late mother.

Love lasts forever!