Arnold C. "Homer" Babura, 87, of Scottdale, passed away Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. He was born April 26, 1931 in Scottdale, a son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Tassy) Babura "Homer," as he was known to family and friends, worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Scottdale with 36 years of service. He was a life member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Lambing Council. He was a graduate of Scottdale High School Class of 1949 where he served as class president all four years. Homer was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 24th infantry division in Korea attaining the rank of Corporal. He received the Korean service medal, the Republic of Korea Presidential unit citation, the national defense service medal, the United Nations Service medal and good conduct medal. He was a member of the Scottdale Elks Lodge No. 777, American Legion Post No. 240 and VFW Post No. 7781, both of Scottdale. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Shirley M. (Hodge) Babura; his sister, Dolores E. "Sissy" Babura; numerous nieces and nephews; his pet cat, Boo; and longtime neighbors and friends, the Mitrisin family, especially Michael Mitrisin and his wife, Natalie, Kathy Weinman and husband Keith, and Darlene Benish and husband Sam; also special friends and caregivers, Kenneth R. Eicher and his family, including, Beverly Stuchell and husband Jeff and Gary Eicher and his wife Bobbie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters, Mary Knipple, Julia Lundy, Henry T. Babura, Connie L. Babura, Francis J. Babura, Robert E. Babura, Donald W. Babura, Edward Babura who died in infancy; and a special friend, Rick Hepler Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale where Prayers of Transfer will be said at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church with Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery. The Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard will bestow military honors for the funeral on Wednesday. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697 or a shelter of choice. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.