Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arnold C. Peterson Jr.


1941 - 2019
Arnold C. Peterson Jr. Obituary

Arnold C. "Pete" Peterson Jr., 78, of Bullskin Township, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Pete was born June 13, 1941, in Scottdale, a son of the late Arnold and Mary (Hixson) Peterson Sr.

He retired as a quality inspector for Duraloy Technologies, Inc., Scottdale. Pete had a great knack for woodworking and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Pete was also known for his great capacity for storytelling.

Pete is survived by his son, Jeff Peterson and wife Tracy; four grandchildren, Dylan, Dean, Daisy, and Declan, all of Connellsville; a sister, Janice Moser and husband Chuck of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his wife, Jane Peterson.

Pete's family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care for the compassion they provided.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Gary Witt officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

