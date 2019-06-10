Arnold E. Brubaker, 91, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on June 7, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Rutley) Brubaker for 65 years 11 months. Arnie was predeceased by his parents, Russel and Pauline (McCIain) Brubaker. He was born and raised in Dunbar. Arnold was a wonderful father to Donna (Brubaker) Parish and her husband George. He also loved and raised his stepson Ronald Crayton who preceded him in death in January 2019. He loved his grandsons Eric Crayton and George Parish and wife Sarah and great-grandsons Jonathan Crayton and Levi Parish. Arnie was preceded in death by his brothers, sister and their spouses, including Charles(Marie), William, Emma Jean Jordan (William), Donald (Sarah). His brothers and sister-in-laws have also preceded him in death. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbors. Arnie graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1947 where he played both baseball and football. He was a pitcher for local baseball teams in the area for several years. Later he coached Little League baseball in Lemont Furnace. Arnold honorably served in the U.5. Army during and after the Korean War for seven years. He belonged to Company M of the 3rd Battalion of the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the lst Cavalry Division. He received the Presidential Unit Citation for outstanding action against an armed enemy in Korea. Arnold belonged to the North Union V.F.W. Post 8543, Dunbar American Legion and the Uniontown Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a former employee and inspector in the Cap Division of Anchor Hocking. Arnie was best known for his love of people and generosity to others. No one left his house for the outdoors without some kind of treat bag. He also had a passion for trains he shared with his grandson George and great-grandson Levi. Arnie loved taking train rides, visiting the Connellsville train yard and running his model trains. He loved attending Cove Run Free Methodist Church where he had many close friends and where he deepened his faith in the Lord. The family would like to thank Dr. Chalfant and staff, Dr. Ferguson and the Uniontown Hospital l.C.U. nurses and staff for all of the their tender loving care. Friends and family will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cove Run Free Methodist Church, 345 Yauger Hollow Road in Lemont Furnace with the Rev. Branden Robertson officiating. Military rites will be accorded at Cove Run Free Methodist Church by VFW Post 8543 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cove Run Free Methodist Church.