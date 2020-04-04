Home

Arthur "Dean" Kimmel, 90, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home.

He was born Nov. 27, 1929, in South Connellsville, a son of the late Arthur and Loretta (Schmuck) Kimmel.

Dean was a high school graduate of Gibson School of South Connellsville. He worked in the shipping department at Glass Corp. for 37 years. After he retired, he drove the school van for Joseph Konetsco of Connellsville. He was dearly loved by his students and co-workers for over 25 years. He was a member of Central Fellowship Church, where he recently celebrated his 90th birthday with his family and friends in October.

Dean is survived by his daughter, Donna (Lynn) White; son, Gregg D. Kimmel; grandsons, David S. White and wife Misty of North Carolina and Scott Ritenour and wife Ronda of Star Junction; great-grandchildren, Sheldon D. White and wife Nina of Virginia Beach, MacKenzie Evans of Virginia Beach, Cierra Ritenour, Emily Ritenour of Star Junction, Tomeeka Smith of Connellsville and Stephanie Knopsnider of North Carolina; great-great-grandchildren, Josie R. White of Virginia Beach, Brantley of North Carolina and Garrett of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Wanda (Guth) Kimmel; and his three brothers, Tom, Bill and James.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Co nnellsville.

In following with Dean's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held, and interment will be held privately.

The family would like to give a special thank you to UPMC Home Healthcare Hospice nurse Diane Humbert.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

