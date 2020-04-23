|
Ashley N. McDowell-Eans, 27, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home.
She was born Oct. 14, 1992, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Brenda McDowell.
Ashley graduated from Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 2011. She was employed as a pipe manufacturer.
Ashley is survived by her beloved children, Christopher Michael Eans and Alayna Nicole Eans; loving mother, Brenda McDowell; grandmother, Judy Geehring; grandfather, Charles D. McDowell; ex-husband, Michael Eans of South Connellsville; fiancé, Michael Fetsco of South Connellsville; siblings, David McDowell of Connellsville and Joshua Mitchell of Connellsville; brothers-in-law, Jason Rehak of Connellsville and David Eans of Connellsville; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many other beloved friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her brother, J.J.; uncle, David McDowell; and aunt, Connie Knight.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
Due to strict guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation, service, and interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery will be held privately with the immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, where donations can be made through mail or through our website on Ashley's personal obituary page.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.