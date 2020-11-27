Audrey B. Randolph, 92, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at home, where she was in the care of her loving family.

Audrey was born July 15, 1928, at West Overton in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late William T. and Ella Marie (Forejt) Broush. She was married to David J. "Flick" Randolph, who passed away on Jan. 6, 1995.

Audrey was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, often catching up over a cup of coffee at the dining table, where her cooking skills would be on full display. From Sunday dinners to family picnics hosted with her sister and best friend, Gladys Zearley, Audrey showed her love through food and ensured no one left her house hungry. Her homemade noodles and dumplings were staples, and her own creation of "Grandma dip" was frequently requested by her family members. She also enjoyed gardening, which she excelled at, cross-stitching, jigsaw puzzles, and reading. Audrey loved beach vacations with her family, including her most recent trip to Ocean City, Md., to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Audrey was a longtime member of Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Scottdale, where her green thumb was often on display in the church's blooming flower beds and where she enjoyed teaching her fellow congregants the secret to the perfect spaetzle. Years ago, she worked at the former Cossel's Market and IGA Store, where she liked catching up with her customers.

Left to treasure Audrey's memory are her daughters, Jackie Marchewka of Canton, Mich., Pamela Askey of Scottdale, and Karen Hough and husband Jeff of Alverton; her seven grandchildren, Allison Pawlikowsky and husband Jason of Scottdale, Missy Marchewka of Canton, Mich., Michelle Huff and husband Charles of Canton, Mich., Rachel Askey and husband Brett Fullem of North Huntingdon, Matthew Marchewka and partner Pamela Meyer of Kalamazoo, Mich., Lauren Mc- Gill and husband Chuck of Huntington, W.Va., and Garrett Hough of Ruffsdale; her eight great-grandchildren, Jae, Elle, and Beatrix Pawlikowsky, Isabelle and Madeline Huff, Sullivan and Reagan Fullem, and Gunnar McGill; her brother, William Broush; her very special friend, Maria Pawlikowsky; her favorite nephew, Danny Zearley and wife Susie; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her sonsin law, George Askey and Lonnie Marchewka; and her siblings, Gladys Zearley, Virginia King, Mildred Byrwa, Dorothy Tullio, Jack Broush, and Richard Broush.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724- 887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Audrey's request, there will be no viewing. A celebration of Audrey's life will occur at a later date, when it is safe to gather and enjoy Bud Murphy's pizza and Buzzy wings, along with an IC Light toast.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 311 Mulberry St., Scottdale, PA 15683.

Love lasts forever!