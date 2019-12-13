|
Audrey June Metzger, 87, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.
She was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late F. Ray and Olive Grace Morrow Metzger of Connellsville.
Audrey was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1949. She was a longtime employee of Anchor Hocking Glass, where she was an artist, and later worked at Pechin's grocery store. She was an active member for many years at the First Baptist Church in Connellsville. She was always witty, affectionate and kind to all of us.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her brothers, Wayne Eleroy, Gerald Lloyd and wife Hazel Frances Woodward, Kenneth Lyell and wife Lois Joan Donner, and Clyde Wesley and wife Pearl Louise Thomas; and nephews, Jerald Wayne and Robert Carl; and niece, Kathy Ellen.
Audrey will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her sister, Shirley Jean and husband James Groff Driscoll; nephews, Kenneth Ray, Kenneth Charles, Allan Dale, Kevin Lee, Scott Wesley, Mark Lynn, Eric Lloyd, and James Ray Driscoll, and David Lee Metzger; nieces, Donna Carol Metzger Armstrong, Janet Elaine Metzger Summy, Diane Elizabeth Metzger Bovard, Elizabeth Grace Driscoll Beech, and Laura Ellen Driscoll Crider; 35 grand-nephews and grand-nieces; 37 great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces; and one great-greatgrand niece.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, with the Rev. William Hough officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 301 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Audrey J. Metzger.
