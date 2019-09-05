|
Barbara A. Begonia, 64, of Alverton, East Huntingdon Township, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Mary E. "Betty" Philburn Begonia and Jack R. Begonia of Ruffsdale.
Barbara was a graduate of Southmoreland, Class of 1972. She was an employee of Walmart, Mt. Pleasant, as an associate, with 20 years of service.
Barbara will be missed dearly and remembered for her delicious baking and her cookbook collections.
In addition to her father, Jack R. Begonia, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kristi L. Begonia of Alverton; her siblings, Thomas Begonia Sr. of Alverton and Donna Cramer of Ruffsdale; her nieces and nephews, Don Cramer Jr. (Roberta), Tracy (Rick) Pieniads, Sherry (Gary) Greenawalt, Douglas (Paloma) Cramer, and Thomas Begonia Jr.; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Miranda, Charles, Izabella, Ava, Ella, and Crimson.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with Pastor Bonnie King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, in memory of Barbara.
